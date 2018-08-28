Bloody brawl in Belsize launderette ‘about the comfy seat’

The 47 England's Lane launderette, where a brawl broke out over a comfy seat. Picture: Google Archant

A bloody brawl broke out in a Belsize launderette ‘over the comfy seat’.

The fight happened “a couple of months” before Christmas when customers in the launderette at number 47 England’s Lane clashed.

Cecelia, who runs the launderette confirmed reports of a violent altercation “a while ago” but said it had just been a fight, and contrary to rumours no-one had been stabbed.

Despite this, the fight left a bloody scene behind and the officers from the Metropolitan Police were forced to intervene.

Neighbour Mahesh Mistry, who runs the newsagent and stationery shop England’s Papers, confirmed this.

He told this newspaper the altercation was over a sought-after seat: “There was just a fight, it started inside the laundrette. It was about the comfy seat. A guy was sat in it.

“Someone came in and said, ‘that’s my seat’ and he started beating him up. He started bleeding in the shop, and then the police came.”