Fire crews tackle basement blaze in Maida Vale
- Credit: LFB
Firefighters tackled a blaze in a basement flat of a six storey block in Maida Vale.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire in Malvern Road at 9.15am on June 8.
Part of a basement flat in a six-storey block was damaged by the fire, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
There were no reports of any injuries.
LFB station officer Graham Danbury said: "The fire was in a bedroom in a basement flat, but the flat could only be accessed from the ground floor which proved difficult.
"However crews managed to quickly gain access and tackled the fire before it really took hold and the fire was contained to the bedroom, with smoke logging in the rest of the flat.
"There was no one inside the property at the time of the fire so fortunately no one was injured."
The fire was under control by 9.50am.
Fire crews from Paddington, North Kensington and West Hampstead fire stations were at the scene.
Most Read
- 1 Graffiti artist arrested over Queen image on Camden wall
- 2 Tributes pour in for Haringey 'peace hero' Bruce Kent who has died
- 3 West Hampstead paedophile jailed for 11 years for multiple child sexual offences
- 4 Community anger at plans to axe and re-route 'vital' buses
- 5 Artist takes up 'big naked painting challenge'
- 6 Haringey Council accused of 'embracing false complaints' over bar licence revoking
- 7 Green light for Muswell Hill housing linked to multiple investigations
- 8 Highgate Festival 2020: Full programme of events
- 9 Samuel Taylor Coleridge's burial vault in Highgate will open to public for first time
- 10 Camden Market on sale for £1.5bn after Covid-19 hit footfall and rents
The cause of the fire is under investigation.