Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Woman taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Muswell Hill home 

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 8:38 AM January 5, 2022
Barrenger Road in Muswell Hill, where a fire broke out in a house

Barrenger Road in Muswell Hill, where a fire broke out in a house - Credit: Google

A woman was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a house in Muswell Hill. 

The London Fire Brigade was called to the home in Barrenger Road just after 5.30am on Sunday - January 2 - and had the fire under control within an hour and a half.

The woman had already left the property before the Brigade arrived.

She was suffering from smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Half of the first floor and part of the roof of the house was damaged by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

About 20 firefighters from Hornsey, Finchley, Southgate and Kentish Road fire stations used four fire engines to tackle the blaze.
 

Most Read

  1. 1 200 people evacuated from Brent Cross shopping centre
  2. 2 Victims of Wood Green double murder named 
  3. 3 Man dies after being struck by train in Hornsey
  1. 4 Inside Camden’s most secret site: Regent's Park Barracks
  2. 5 'Saturation point': Childs Hill residents condemn plans for Palm Hotel 
  3. 6 Guilty: North London criminals jailed in December 2021
  4. 7 Arsenal being linked to Slovenian international as Patten joins Aston Villa
  5. 8 'The team have worked tirelessly to keep Hampstead Heath clean and safe'
  6. 9 'I've been very lucky': New Year Honour for Highgate Holocaust survivor
  7. 10 Dentist guilty of 'attempted sexual communication with a child'
London Live News
Muswell Hill News
Haringey News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Newborn Sumatran cub tiger with its mum Gaysha at ZSL London Zoo

Video

Rare Sumatran tiger cub makes Christmas arrival at ZSL London Zoo

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Usually Primrose Hill provides a vantage point from which to watch London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks

London Live News

Primrose Hill gates to be guarded on New Year's Eve

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The cordon in Camden

Knife Crime

Two injured in Camden towpath New Year's Day incident

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 16/12/1968 of Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, pictured at the Royal world pr

Obituary

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actress Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon