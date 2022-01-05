Barrenger Road in Muswell Hill, where a fire broke out in a house - Credit: Google

A woman was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a house in Muswell Hill.

The London Fire Brigade was called to the home in Barrenger Road just after 5.30am on Sunday - January 2 - and had the fire under control within an hour and a half.

The woman had already left the property before the Brigade arrived.

She was suffering from smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Half of the first floor and part of the roof of the house was damaged by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

About 20 firefighters from Hornsey, Finchley, Southgate and Kentish Road fire stations used four fire engines to tackle the blaze.

