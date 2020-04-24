Search

‘Home heroes’: Barnet volunteer network starts 2.6 Challenge to plug fundraising gap

PUBLISHED: 14:13 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 24 April 2020

Mayor of Barnet Cllr Caroline Stock (left) and Cllr Sara Conaway. Picture: Barnet Together

Mayor of Barnet Cllr Caroline Stock (left) and Cllr Sara Conaway. Picture: Barnet Together

Archant

Barnet residents are being asked to become “home heroes” to support those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

The Barnet Together Partnership has launched the borough’s version of the 2.6 Challenge to raise money for charities and other frontline organisations helping in the community.

It involves people taking part in an activity based around the numbers 2.6 or 26 and asking family and friends to sponsor them.

The initiative is linked to a national drive to support charities on Sunday, April 26 – the day the London Marathon would have taken place.

Many charities are experiencing a drop in donations as fundraising activities have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The initiative set up by Barnet Together will donate money to the Barnet Community Response Fund, designed to provide frontline support to those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Mayor of Barnet Caroline Stock and local councillor Sara Conway have joined the campaign and will walk 2.6km on Sunday to raise money.

Cllr Stock said: “I’m really excited to take part in the 2.6 Challenge as exercise is so important for the health and wellbeing of all of us, especially during these very difficult times.

“I’m deeply saddened that the London Marathon has been cancelled, as it is such a huge fundraiser that is relied on by many wonderful organisations that are helping to support local residents.

“The 2.6 Challenge is a fantastic opportunity to make up for this shortfall and raise funds for the organisations on our doorstep, who are working so hard to support the local community. I encourage everyone to become a ‘home hero’ and use our wonderful parks and marked routes to incorporate the challenge into your exercise allowance this Sunday.”

Cllr Conway added: “Community and charity organisations are doing a fantastic job. It’s important we keep trying to help these amazing organisations.”

To donate funds to the Barnet 2.6 Challenge, Inclusion Barnet has set up a fundraising page here: https://twopointsixchallenge.justgiving.com/fundraise

More information on the national 2.6 challenge is available here: https://www.twopointsixchallenge.co.uk/

