'More than a shop': Storm in a Teacup in 100 nation-wide small businesses

Published: 4:22 PM September 23, 2021

Barnet's Storm in a Teacup Gifts has been selected for the SmallBiz100 campaign - Credit: Jenny Blyth/ Small Business Saturday UK

A north London gift shop has been selected as one of 100 'impressive small businesses' from across the UK.

Storm in a Teacup Gifts will be featured in the SmallBiz100 list, in the lead-up to Small Business Saturday (December 4).

The annual event encourages consumers to shop locally and support businesses in their communities.

Giftshop owner Jenny Blyth, who lives in East Barnet, said she was "thrilled" to be included after an "intense" application process.

She told the Ham&High: "This year, more shops than ever applied because of Covid, and so it's brilliant to have been selected.

"What's so special about us is that we're more than just a shop, we've made a community who have truly supported each other over the past 18 months."

Jenny founded Storm in a Teacup Gifts in 2014 after struggling with chronic ill-health, and stocked the online shop with "unusual and fun gifts for all people at all prices".

Alongside the business, Jenny said she had wanted to create an online community for people to connect, chat and shop.

Hampstead loyal customer and community member, Anna Thorne, said: ‘I’m always sorted when it comes to Christmases and Birthdays with Storm, even last minute ones and it’s like being part of a bigger community. I love it."

In line with SmallBiz100's sustainability ethos, Storm in a Teacup Gifts has always tried to tackle the important issues such as climate change.

The shop attempts to reuse and recycle packaging, meaning that gifts might arrive in a box that was once used to deliver another parcel.

It also has a sustainably section on their website which showcases eco-friendly products.

Director of Small Business Saturday UK, Michelle Ovens CBE, said: “Throughout the crisis we have been reminded of the special role that small firms play in local areas, looking after their customers, communities and the planet.

"We are excited to be kicking off this year’s campaign to show our thanks to amazing small businesses like Storm in a Teacup Gifts.

"As firms recover from the challenges of the pandemic we are calling upon everyone to get behind the campaign to make it our most impactful Small Business Saturday yet.”



