Mayor and young footballers open park's new picnic grove
- Credit: Joshua Thurston
The mayor of Barnet was joined by young footballers to open a new picnic grove at Childs Hill Park on Sunday.
Residents, volunteers and local groups attended the ribbon-cutting on September 12 including Cllr Alison Cornelius and Eagles United FC, which plays its home games at the park.
The event marked the culmination of a project years in the making to upgrade the public space’s facilities including new gym equipment, a marsh garden, benches and planted areas.
Helpers from Friends of Childs Hill Park, headed up by Ingrid Posen, have led on the scheme alongside Barnet Council.
In a joint statement, Brian and Zea Berelowitz, trustees of Childs Hill Park who have been going along for 40 years, said: “The first 20 years in the 80s and 90s it was grim, inhospitable, there was gangs, crime, neglect, and it was downbeat but now today you go to the park and what a joy.
“It’s full of life and people of every walk of life are enjoying the facilities. It’s teeming with life and fun.”
Young people with learning difficulties work on eco projects at the park as part of Highgate's Harrington garden scheme.
