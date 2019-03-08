Barnet libraries: Independent review launched as campaigners demand 'thoroughness'

Barnet Council has hired an independent research company to run an "evaluation" of the controversial changes made to its library service since 2016.

The town hall has hired Activist Group to run the exercise, which involves an online questionnaire and a public meeting set to be held in the next few weeks.

Cllr Reuben Thompstone (Con, Golders Green), is the council's libraries lead. He said: "Following the remodelling of our library service which began in 2016, it is very important that we look carefully at how the current service is meeting the needs of people who live and work in Barnet.

"Feedback gathered as part of this independent evaluation will play an important role in assessing these changes, and in whether there is anything else we can do to enhance services."

Emily Burnham of the Save Barnet Libraries campaign group said: "It is crucial that the review is carried out thoroughly and we have been saying this for months, both to the Minister for Culture and to the council."

In response to criticisms of the review's publicity, a town hall spokesperson emphasised paper copies of the questionnaire were available in libraries themselves.

The questionnaire is available until November 7 at activistgroup.co.uk/barnetlibraries