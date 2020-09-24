Barnet Council workers cycle from London to Cambridge to fundraise £7k for vulnerable young people

The squad of Barnet Council cyclists feeling perky prior to their long-distance ride. Picture: Barnet Council Archant

A team of Barnet Council workers have raised £7,000 for vulnerable young people after a charity bike ride from London to Cambridge.

The town hall staff triumphant at the end of the cycle, outside King's College Cambridge. Picture: Barnet Council The town hall staff triumphant at the end of the cycle, outside King's College Cambridge. Picture: Barnet Council

The ten-strong council peloton cycled from their north London office in Colindale to King’s College on September 12 in aid of Live Unlimited, a charity which improves the opportunities of young care leavers.

The town hall’s health and safety officer Dayo Adenowo, who is blind, joined his colleagues by taking part on an indoor exercise bike.

Barnet Council’s head of organisational resilience Paul Lawrence said: “It’s such a great charity we didn’t want to miss out on supporting the great work they do, helping some of the most vulnerable children in our community.

“The charity has seen a big increase in requests for bikes, and as a supporter of all things cycling I couldn’t help but volunteer to raise funds.”

The charity cycle was completed before the recent coronavirus restrictions placed on groups of six people.

To donate to the fundraiser click here.