Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Noah's Ark children's hospice throws down gauntlet to businesses with launch of £50 challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:02 28 May 2019

Noah's Ark Children's Hospice £50 challenge. Picture: Noah's Ark Children's Hospice

Noah's Ark Children's Hospice £50 challenge. Picture: Noah's Ark Children's Hospice

Archant

A north London children's charity is laying down a challenge to local businesses, to see how much they can raise from an initial £50 investment.

One child gets his face painted by a staff member at Noah's Ark Children's Hospice. Picture: NACHOne child gets his face painted by a staff member at Noah's Ark Children's Hospice. Picture: NACH

The Noah's Ark Children's Hospice £50 challenge is asking local businesses to see how much they can raise for charity, based on an initial investment of £50 from a local investor.

The hospice supports babies, children and young people throughout north and central London. Cash raised will support young people with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

The business that raises the most will be honoured at an awards event in October this year.

Noah's Ark wants people to put their innovative minds to the test to raise as much as possible by the end of September.

Noah's Ark Children's Hospice staff provide care for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. Picture: Noah's ArkNoah's Ark Children's Hospice staff provide care for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. Picture: Noah's Ark

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who wants to take part should complete a form on the charity's website before June 14.

They can then pick up the investment and the toolkit at the launch event during children's hospice week.

The Ham&High is the programme's official media partner, and the challenge is being sponsored by Immerson Capital.

Alison Goodman, the hospice's director of fundraising said: "North London's businesses have such incredible entrepreneurial abilities and we're proud to be testing them to the limit.

"With the imminent launch of The Ark - a specialist children's hospice building - we need the support of local businesses more than ever.

That's why we're setting them this unique challenge to enable them to have fun, raise money for charity and prove who is North London's best fundraising business".

Interested? Visit noahsarkhospice.org.uk to find out more about the challenge

Most Read

EU elections: Camden councillor Luisa Porritt elected MEP for London as Lib Dems take 27% of votes in capital

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Polly Hancock

100 Avenue Road: No judicial review over lorries as High Court judge rejects argument council were misled

100 Avenue Road behind demolition hoardings. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Henderson: Popular West Hampstead figure dies days before he is reunited with his daughter

Rosie Henderson (18) stands by the memorial shrine to her father at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.

John Henderson: West Hampstead pays tribute to popular book-seller who died last weekend

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

Police appeal for witnesses after toddler hit by car and killed in East Finchley last night

An onlooker observes the flowers left on East End Road, East Finchley, where a toddler was killed last night. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

EU elections: Camden councillor Luisa Porritt elected MEP for London as Lib Dems take 27% of votes in capital

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Polly Hancock

100 Avenue Road: No judicial review over lorries as High Court judge rejects argument council were misled

100 Avenue Road behind demolition hoardings. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Henderson: Popular West Hampstead figure dies days before he is reunited with his daughter

Rosie Henderson (18) stands by the memorial shrine to her father at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.

John Henderson: West Hampstead pays tribute to popular book-seller who died last weekend

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

Police appeal for witnesses after toddler hit by car and killed in East Finchley last night

An onlooker observes the flowers left on East End Road, East Finchley, where a toddler was killed last night. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

‘Fully fit’ Kane motivated even more after meeting Spurs’ 1984 UEFA Cup-winning squad

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Champions League group match against PSV at Wembley Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA).

Cricket: Law wants better from Middlesex batsmen

Stuart Law (pic Middlesex CC)

Rawsha: Former Salt House’s new owners say concerns are ‘racist’ as they deny shisha rumours

Artists impressions of how Rawsha in Abbey Road will look after work is completed. Picture: The Living Room

Noah’s Ark children’s hospice throws down gauntlet to businesses with launch of £50 challenge

Noah's Ark Children's Hospice £50 challenge. Picture: Noah's Ark Children's Hospice

Live music review: Saint Etienne and the London Contemporary Orchestra play Tiger Bay in full at the Barbican

Saint Etienne. Picture: John Stoddart
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists