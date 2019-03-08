Noah's Ark children's hospice throws down gauntlet to businesses with launch of £50 challenge

Noah's Ark Children's Hospice £50 challenge. Picture: Noah's Ark Children's Hospice Archant

A north London children's charity is laying down a challenge to local businesses, to see how much they can raise from an initial £50 investment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One child gets his face painted by a staff member at Noah's Ark Children's Hospice. Picture: NACH One child gets his face painted by a staff member at Noah's Ark Children's Hospice. Picture: NACH

The Noah's Ark Children's Hospice £50 challenge is asking local businesses to see how much they can raise for charity, based on an initial investment of £50 from a local investor.

The hospice supports babies, children and young people throughout north and central London. Cash raised will support young people with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

The business that raises the most will be honoured at an awards event in October this year.

Noah's Ark wants people to put their innovative minds to the test to raise as much as possible by the end of September.

Noah's Ark Children's Hospice staff provide care for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. Picture: Noah's Ark Noah's Ark Children's Hospice staff provide care for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. Picture: Noah's Ark

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who wants to take part should complete a form on the charity's website before June 14.

They can then pick up the investment and the toolkit at the launch event during children's hospice week.

The Ham&High is the programme's official media partner, and the challenge is being sponsored by Immerson Capital.

Alison Goodman, the hospice's director of fundraising said: "North London's businesses have such incredible entrepreneurial abilities and we're proud to be testing them to the limit.

"With the imminent launch of The Ark - a specialist children's hospice building - we need the support of local businesses more than ever.

That's why we're setting them this unique challenge to enable them to have fun, raise money for charity and prove who is North London's best fundraising business".

Interested? Visit noahsarkhospice.org.uk to find out more about the challenge