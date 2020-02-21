Barnet and Camden Labour pick Anne Clarke as City Hall candidate to replace Andrew Dismore

Cllr Anne Clarke and Marie Hancock put tinsel on sheep. Picture: Cricklewood Town Team Archant

Barnet's Cllr Anne Clarke has been chosen to stand as the Labour candidate to replace Andrew Dismore as the London Assembly rep for Barnet and Camden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From left Barnet's Cllr Anne Clarke, and Brent councillors Janice Long, Lia Colacicco, Tariq Dar, and Parvez Ahmad protesting at lack of publicity for the public exhibition From left Barnet's Cllr Anne Clarke, and Brent councillors Janice Long, Lia Colacicco, Tariq Dar, and Parvez Ahmad protesting at lack of publicity for the public exhibition

First elected in Childs Hill in Barnet in 2018, Cllr Clarke pipped three other candidates to win selection.

Speaking to the Ham&High, Cllr Clarke said her campaign would focus on things that "weren't going so well" in the boroughs.

You may also want to watch:

On knife crime and youth violence she said: "It's about cuts to police budgets and to funding in schools. In City Hall I would like to focus on what we can do with our limited resources to invest in young people.

"It's not just about knife crime, it's about how they get to that point in the first place."

She also said she would campaign on green issues - and was a big fan of Sadiq Khan's Green New Deal.

Cllr Clarke also cited the 's biggest rival is expected to be Tory Roberto Weeden-Sanz who is also a Barnet councillor. The Lib Dem candidate will be Marisha Ray, a former Islington councillor.