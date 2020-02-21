Search

Barnet and Camden Labour pick Anne Clarke as City Hall candidate to replace Andrew Dismore

PUBLISHED: 18:02 21 February 2020

Cllr Anne Clarke and Marie Hancock put tinsel on sheep. Picture: Cricklewood Town Team

Cllr Anne Clarke and Marie Hancock put tinsel on sheep. Picture: Cricklewood Town Team

Barnet's Cllr Anne Clarke has been chosen to stand as the Labour candidate to replace Andrew Dismore as the London Assembly rep for Barnet and Camden.

From left Barnet's Cllr Anne Clarke, and Brent councillors Janice Long, Lia Colacicco, Tariq Dar, and Parvez Ahmad protesting at lack of publicity for the public exhibitionFrom left Barnet's Cllr Anne Clarke, and Brent councillors Janice Long, Lia Colacicco, Tariq Dar, and Parvez Ahmad protesting at lack of publicity for the public exhibition

First elected in Childs Hill in Barnet in 2018, Cllr Clarke pipped three other candidates to win selection.

Speaking to the Ham&High, Cllr Clarke said her campaign would focus on things that "weren't going so well" in the boroughs.

On knife crime and youth violence she said: "It's about cuts to police budgets and to funding in schools. In City Hall I would like to focus on what we can do with our limited resources to invest in young people.

"It's not just about knife crime, it's about how they get to that point in the first place."

She also said she would campaign on green issues - and was a big fan of Sadiq Khan's Green New Deal.

Cllr Clarke also cited the

