Barbara Joan Greensmith obituary: ‘Endearing’ Hornsey woman and Crouch End hairdresser dies aged 76

Barbara Joan Greensmith (1943-2020). Picture: Rebecca Greensmith Archant

A “courageous” and “elegant” Hornsey woman with a “stong moral compass” has died aged 76.

Barbara Joan Greensmith (née Botten) moved to Hornsey when she was three years old and attended St Mary’s School - now Greig City Academy - where her father was caretaker.

Born in Yorkshire, she went on to work as a hairdresser at Simon’s in Tottenham Lane, Crouch End, and then as a secretary for the flooring company Nairns.

St Mary’s Church - of which only the bell tower remains in Hornsey High Street - played a central role in Barbara’s life and it hosted her marriage in 1964.

After St Mary’s was demolished in 1969, she attended Hornsey Parish Church while she lived in Hillfield Avenue.

Barbara’s family told this newspaper how proud she was of her children and grandchildren.

They said: “Barbara was a loyal friend. She had an endearing and exceptionally funny personality, she always made people laugh and was the best of company.

“Barbara was a beautiful person, both inside and out, she was always very glamorous and elegant.

“She was courageous, kind and loving, with a great strength of character and strong moral compass. She always stood up for what she believed in.”

Barbara is survived by her children Mathew and Rebecca, her daughter-in-law Lesley, her grandchildren Charlotte, Georgia and Lara, her sisters Jean and Rosalind, and her tortoise Albert.