Camden doctor launches project to give laptops to BAME kids

Published: 3:26 PM February 18, 2021

Dr Nella Frater (right) has been delivering laptops to BAME children who need them. - Credit: Dr Nella Frater

A Camden doctor is running her own campaign to make sure Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) children have access to the laptops they need for homeschooling.

Dr Nelda Frater is crowdfunding to help bridge the digital divide in BAME communities around north London.

The doctor has lived in Camden more than 15 years and said: "The children to whom we have been distributing the computers have been London-based Black, Asian and Minority ethnic background who are disadvantaged.

"I was made aware of a family of five children and all they had was a mobile phone in the house which their father took to work. They had no means of connecting with their school or teachers and lost out on months of education."

Dr Frater added: "My concern is that, if left without assistance, we run the risk of these children feeling abandoned and helpless which will have a huge impact on their mental health."

She has been working with seven Haringey primary schools - including Coldfall, St Peter's and St Gilda's, and Rokesley.

So far, Dr Frater's organisation has raised more than £8,000. To contribute, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/bame-childrens-computer-fund