Hundreds of fans flock to Wizarding World’s Back to Hogwarts celebrations at London’s King’s Cross Station - Credit: Joe Pepler/PinPep

Hundreds of fans flocked to King’s Cross Station today, for an event hosted by Harry Potter fans, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and Capital FM presenter Vick Hope, to mark the moment the fictional character departed from the station himself.

It was 25 years ago that the author J.K. Rowling introduced the mysterious Platform Nine and Three Quarters, the scarlet Hogwarts Express and explained the significance of an 11am departure in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Since then, the Harry Potter series, which has sold over 600m copies worldwide, been translated into over 80 languages and brought to life on screen in eight blockbuster films, has built a global community of dedicated fans.

Today (September 1) Gryffindors, Slytherins, Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs of all ages descended on the station’s concourse to see the train to Hogsmeade light up the departure board.

Having begun as an organic fan celebration, Back to Hogwarts is now recognised globally as a moment for fans of all ages to come together in celebration at the busy train station.

Sam Thompson and Vick Hope led the crowds in a countdown to the 11am departure of the train as it makes its way to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry - the British boarding school of magic for students aged eleven to eighteen where the first six books in the series are set.

Fans participated in special wand combat workshops led by Paul Harris, the choreographer responsible for the instantly recognisable wand combat seen in several of the Harry Potter films.

He taught prospective Dumbledore’s Army members how to ward off Death Eaters and perfect their best Defence Against the Dark Arts stance.

Following the workshops, the West End cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child performed a special version of the popular ‘wand dance’ as seen in the multi-award-winning stage play.

For the first time the Back to Hogwarts event will extend beyond September 1, and there will now be photo opportunities, interactive wand training and a live countdown for the public until Sunday (September 4).

From 9am to 5pm each day visitors to Kings Cross will also be able to grab selfies with two giant-scale book replicas of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and a video booth will allow fans to see themselves sitting in the carriage used by Harry, Ron and Hermione in the film.