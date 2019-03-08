Muswell Hill Library to host Windrush campaigner Arthur Torrington CBE

Chair of the Windrush Foundation, Arthur Torrington, and with Tim and Derek Smith at a Hackney Council Windrush exhibition in 2017. Picture: Hackney Council hackney council

One of the country's most prominent Windrush campaigners is holding an event at Muswell Hill Library next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arthur Torrington CBE - who co-founded the Windrush Foundation in 1995 - will be giving a talk commemorating Windrush Day on Monday June 24.

George Danker, chair of the Friends of Muswell Hill Library said: "This talk will focus on the history of Windrush and show how Caribbean men and women helped to rebuild Britain after World War II.

"Arthur Torrington CBE is a community advocate, and co-founder - with the late Sam B. King MBE - of the Windrush Foundation."

You may also want to watch:

The Windrush Foundation promotes positive race and community relations and publicises the contributions of Carribbean men and women who have settled in the UK.

The free event will begin at 7pm at the library - organisers have received special permission to open after hours to accomodate the talk.

Windrush Day itself takes place on Saturday, June 22.