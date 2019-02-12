Search

Man cautioned for having meat cleaver in West Hampstead after armed police realise he had it for ‘genuine reasons’

PUBLISHED: 13:39 05 March 2019

A meat cleaver taken by British Transport Police armed officers at West Hampstead Thameslink station yesterday. Picture: British Transport Police Firearms Unit

Armed officers arrested man yesterday evening at West Hampstead Thameslink station for having a meat cleaver, before realising he had it for “genuine reasons.”

The British Transport Police’s firearms unit stormed the platforms shortly after 4pm yesterday and arrested the 41-year-old. A member of the public at the station had called police after seeing the knife in his pocket.

A dog unit also attended the incident just before rush-hour.

After being interviewed by police officers, it became clear the man, from St Albans, had the knife for “genuine reasons,” according to British Transport Police. He was cautioned and then released.

The man is not thought to be a butcher.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Following further enquiries, it was determined the man had been intending to use the meat cleaver for genuine purposes.

“He has received a police caution and some words of advice.”

