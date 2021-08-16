Published: 9:02 AM August 16, 2021

Arlington Road, where the hostel is located - Credit: Google

The London Fire Brigade is investigating what caused a fire to break out at a hostel on Arlington Road in Camden.

One room was damaged by the blaze which began on the second floor of the six-storey building just before 5pm on Friday (August 13).

About 40 firefighters using six engines brought the fire under control within an hour.

One man was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from Kentish Town, Euston, Soho, Holloway and Paddington fire stations attended the scene.

You may also want to watch:

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Brigade.