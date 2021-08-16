Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Camden hostel blaze under investigation

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 9:02 AM August 16, 2021   
Arlington Road, where the hostel is located

Arlington Road, where the hostel is located - Credit: Google

The London Fire Brigade is investigating what caused a fire to break out at a hostel on Arlington Road in Camden.

One room was damaged by the blaze which began on the second floor of the six-storey building just before 5pm on Friday (August 13).

About 40 firefighters using six engines brought the fire under control within an hour. 

One man was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from Kentish Town, Euston, Soho, Holloway and Paddington fire stations attended the scene. 

You may also want to watch:

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Brigade.

Most Read

  1. 1 Gunshots fired 'indiscriminately' into crowd at Camden barbecue
  2. 2 Regent's Park Estate shooting sees four in hospital
  3. 3 Man in hospital with 'multiple stab wounds' after Camden Town fight
  1. 4 Former Decca Studios building in West Hampstead gets Grade-II listing
  2. 5 A Level results 2021: Top grades throughout Hampstead and Highgate
  3. 6 Ex-Hampstead private school teacher sentenced over indecent images
  4. 7 GCSE results day: Grades and success stories from across north London
  5. 8 Police investigate reported rape of teenager
  6. 9 Kentish Town Square festival brings the fun to Highgate Road
  7. 10 'Save our swimming club': Olympian's plea to keep top London team afloat
London Fire Brigade
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A landscape image of King Henry's Road in Primrose Hill

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Camden backs down over planned Primrose Hill road closures

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

London A Level results

Fortismere A Level pupils in 'floods of tears' as IT glitch delays exam...

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Dunns' boss Lewis Freeman with the Lord Mayor of London prize

Dunns bakery collects Covid-19 award for community service

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services in Kilburn High Road took a woman to hospital

Pedestrian taken to hospital with 'head and leg' injuries after Kilburn...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon