Arlington Hostel: Camden Town hostel residents exhibit art at Royal Academy

Nazzi, an Arlington resident whose artwork is on show at the Royal Academy of Arts. Picture: One Housing Archant

Promising artists from Camden’s Arlington homeless hostel have had something extra to celebrate this Christmas – they have had their work displayed at the Royal Academy of Arts (RA).

As part of the community programme called Art is Part of the Equation, the RA has featured 15 pieces of art created by residents at Camden Town’s Arlington hostel, run by the One Housing group.

Samantha Latouche, from One Housing, said: “Not many artists can say they have exhibited at the Royal Academy, and this is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, volunteers and residents.”

Nazzi is one of the hostel residents lucky enough to be exhibiting her art. She said: at the exhibition. She said: “Thank you to the RA for exhibiting our art. Showing our work encourages us to continue and maybe one day be artists.”

Art is Part of the Equation runs until January 11 at the RA’s Clore Learning Centre in Burlington Gardens, Picadilly.