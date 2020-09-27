Search

Person in hospital after incident at Archway Underground

PUBLISHED: 17:50 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:57 27 September 2020

Emergency services outside Archway Tube. Picture: Michael Boniface

Archant

A person has been taken to hospital after an incident on the track at Archway Underground on Sunday.

Tens of police vans, ambulances and fire engines attended the Tube station on Sunday shortly before 5pm.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed a person has been taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

There are severe delays beteween Camden Town and High Barnet on the Northern Line following the incident.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Archway Underground Station at 4.40pm today following reports of a casualty on the track.

“Paramedics also attended and a person is being taken to hospital for treatment.”

