Archway Underground closed and Northern Line part-suspended after casualty on the track, TfL says

Emergency services outside Archway Tube. Picture: Michael Boniface Archant

A person has been taken to hospital after a casualty on the track at Archway Underground station, TfL says.

Tens of police vans, ambulances and fire engines attended the Tube on Sunday shortly before 5pm.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed a person has been taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The Northern Line has been suspended between East Finchley to Camden Town. There are severe delays between East Finchley to High Barnet.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Archway Underground Station at 4.40pm today following reports of a casualty on the track.

Parademiucs also attended and a person is being taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.