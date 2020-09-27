Archway Underground closed and Northern Line part-suspended after casualty on the track, TfL says
PUBLISHED: 17:50 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:16 27 September 2020
Archant
A person has been taken to hospital after a casualty on the track at Archway Underground station, TfL says.
Tens of police vans, ambulances and fire engines attended the Tube on Sunday shortly before 5pm.
British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed a person has been taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
You may also want to watch:
The Northern Line has been suspended between East Finchley to Camden Town. There are severe delays between East Finchley to High Barnet.
A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Archway Underground Station at 4.40pm today following reports of a casualty on the track.
Parademiucs also attended and a person is being taken to hospital for treatment.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.