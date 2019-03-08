Winchester Tavern: Outcry over new flats proposal for closed Highgate pub

Neighbours are bitter about plans to convert the back of an iconic pub into a flat.

Highgate's Winchester Tavern, which closed in 2016, has had plans submitted to turn the former “back of house” space in Archway Road into a flat.

An application was approved in 2014 to turn the former hotel space upstairs into a flats. Now downstairs could follow.

According to the proposal, at a pre-planning application meeting, Haringey Council said the plans could only go ahead if the pub remains viable.

Barton Willmore, who is acting for the owner Mulberry One Limited, say the pub space could be relocated in the basement.

The pub has been an Asset of Community Value since 2015.

Chris Riley, chair of the Miltons Residents Association said he didn't believe a pub would be viable if the application were approved.

“I don't think they have any intention of opening up as a pub,” he said. “With the function room itself, it would exclude some people if it was in the basement. There would be huge access issues.

“Even if it does go ahead, the downstairs would have no artificial light. It would be a way of making it not viable, so they can convert it all into flats.”

Lib Dem councillor for Haringey's Highgate ward Liz Morris said: “The greed of this developer knows no bounds! This is the fourth Trojan Horse attempt by the developer to build a flat in the rear function room, knowing full well that it will risk the community value and long-term viability of the pub.

“The proposed new function area will be a dark, substandard basement room with low ceilings, no outlook and with no disabled access. Why would anyone want to use it?”

A consultation is open until tomorrow (Fri).

Anyone wanting to comment on the plans can do so at planningservices.haringey.gov.uk/portal/servlets/ApplicationSearchServlet?PKID=364536