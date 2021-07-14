School's Peaky Blinders dance troupe crowned national champions

Published: 11:04 AM July 14, 2021

An East Finchley school has been crowned the winner of a national dance competition after a Peaky Blinders-inspired performance.

The Archer Academy dance team came out trumps in the in the Great Big Dance Off, after weeks of waiting for the results.

The year 9 students, led by head of dance Miss Hacking, were up against 57 other secondary schools from across the UK.

Headteacher Lucy Harrison said: “I am so proud of our amazing dance team being recognised as national champions.

“Everyone has had such a challenging year and watching the students perform together, with grace and maturity means everything.

You may also want to watch:

“I now want to build our young performers the rehearsal space they need and deserve to enable even more students to take part.”

The victory comes as the school fundraises to build a dance and drama studio and performance space – part of its Raise the Roof campaign – at the lower school site.

The Archer Academy is seeking funding from major donors, corporate sponsorship and arts grants.

To donate to the fundraiser email Angela Hay on fundraising@thearcheracademy.org.uk