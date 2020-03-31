Tell our new investigations reporter what local stories and issues you want to see exposed

Charles Thomson at the 2019 Ray Fitzwalter Award ceremony. NARM

This newspaper has recruited a new investigations reporter to expand our coverage of under-reported topics - and we would love to hear from you about subjects you think we should be looking at.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loading…

Charles Thomson was formerly the chief reporter at Essex’s Yellow Advertiser newspaper series, where he won 10 awards and commendations in six years.

He is best-known for investigating the alleged cover-up of a paedophile ring in Shoeburyness, after whistleblowers said the ringleaders received generous plea bargains and the wider ring never faced justice.

You may also want to watch:

The investigation won plaudits at the British Journalism Awards, Regional Press Awards, and scooped ITV and Channel 4’s Ray Fitzwalter Award for Investigative Journalism. It will soon be charted in a new series of Archant’s true crime podcast, Unfinished.

Charles said: “Archant Investigations Unit has a fantastic reputation for producing the sort of in-depth, public interest journalism I love. It’s an honour to join the team.

“I want to hear from readers about important, under-reported stories. It could be corruption, fraud, abuse of power, mismanaged public services, miscarriages of justice, cold cases – anything they think needs investigating.”

You can get in touch with Charles by filling out the form above. All details will be kept anonymous.

Alternatively, email charles.thomson@archant.co.uk.