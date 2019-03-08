Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Planning Inspectorate to judge appeal on whether Domino's should open new branch in Pratt Street

PUBLISHED: 11:46 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 09 July 2019

The site of the proposed Domino's takeaway in Pratt Street. Picture: Olly Telling

The site of the proposed Domino's takeaway in Pratt Street. Picture: Olly Telling

Archant

The Planning Inspectorate is set to rule on whether fast-food takeaway chain Domino's can open a new branch in Camden Town.

Camden Council originally turned down the application by the pizza giant last year. 30 residents complained about the former St Martin's Tavern being converted. It was most recently a Japanese restaurant, which closed in March 2018.

Concerns have been raised about an increase in traffic due to delivery drivers and potential problems with anti-social behaviour.

You may also want to watch:

It will also only be a stone's throw from two primary schools, St Michael's and Our Lady's.

The company currently runs 1,000 stores across the UK.

Councillor Richard Cotton, who represents Camden Town with Primrose Hill has sent a formal objection into the inspectorate's review.

He said: "There is the issue with the schools, where Sadiq Khan has said that there shouldn't be any fast food shops near schools, but there will also be an problems around noise. There will be bikes coming and going throughout the whole operation. There could also end up being anti-social behaviour in St Martin's Gardens nearby."

A final decision will be made later this year.

Most Read

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Café Hampstead: Questions over banned company director Robert Newmark’s links to fashionable restaurant

Robert Newmark in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Student’s ‘humiliating’ Swiss Cottage stop and search was ‘prime example of ethnic profiling’ says charity

Moses Alexander, 21, a student at the NW3-based Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Picture: Moses Alexander

Hampstead Heath’s ‘invasive’ species: Parakeets oaks, and swimmer-nibbling crayfish

Wildflower Meadows on the Heath

Most Read

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Café Hampstead: Questions over banned company director Robert Newmark’s links to fashionable restaurant

Robert Newmark in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Student’s ‘humiliating’ Swiss Cottage stop and search was ‘prime example of ethnic profiling’ says charity

Moses Alexander, 21, a student at the NW3-based Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Picture: Moses Alexander

Hampstead Heath’s ‘invasive’ species: Parakeets oaks, and swimmer-nibbling crayfish

Wildflower Meadows on the Heath

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Aurier’s Ivory Coast through to quarter-finals

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier during a training session at Hotspur Way (pic: Paul Harding/PA Images).

Win a set of tickets to the Emirates Cup

Win a set of four tickets to the Emirates Cup. Picture: Arsenal FC

Women’s World Cup round-up: Heartbreak for Arsenal’s Dutch trio as USA win final

Teams line up on the pitch ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Final at the Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France. Picture: PA

Winks and Davies pen new deals with Tottenham

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (left) battle for the ball during the Champions League final at Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Cricket: Pothas praise for positive Roland-Jones

Toby Roland-Jones celebrates taking a wicket for England against the West Indies at Lord's (pic Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists