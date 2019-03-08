Planning Inspectorate to judge appeal on whether Domino's should open new branch in Pratt Street

The site of the proposed Domino's takeaway in Pratt Street. Picture: Olly Telling Archant

The Planning Inspectorate is set to rule on whether fast-food takeaway chain Domino's can open a new branch in Camden Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Camden Council originally turned down the application by the pizza giant last year. 30 residents complained about the former St Martin's Tavern being converted. It was most recently a Japanese restaurant, which closed in March 2018.

Concerns have been raised about an increase in traffic due to delivery drivers and potential problems with anti-social behaviour.

You may also want to watch:

It will also only be a stone's throw from two primary schools, St Michael's and Our Lady's.

The company currently runs 1,000 stores across the UK.

Councillor Richard Cotton, who represents Camden Town with Primrose Hill has sent a formal objection into the inspectorate's review.

He said: "There is the issue with the schools, where Sadiq Khan has said that there shouldn't be any fast food shops near schools, but there will also be an problems around noise. There will be bikes coming and going throughout the whole operation. There could also end up being anti-social behaviour in St Martin's Gardens nearby."

A final decision will be made later this year.