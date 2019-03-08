Police appeal for information after woman killed in East Finchley collision

The junction between the High Road and Lincoln Road in East Finchley, where a woman died on Saturday evening after being hit by a car. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are appealing for information after a woman was killed after being hit by a car in East Finchley on Saturday evening.

Officers were called at 6.51pm to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian on the High Road, at the junction with Lincoln Road.

A 63-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stopped at the scene, there have been no arrests.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed, and police were looking to formally identify her.

A post-mortem examination is also set to be held.

Detectives from the roads and transport policing command are asking anyone who saw the collision or may have dashcam footage of it to contact them. They believe the area would have been busy on Saturday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton on 020 8991 9555.

Did you see the accident, or know the woman? Contact the newsdesk on 0207 433 0119 or editorial@hamhigh.co.uk