Police appeal for witnesses after toddler hit by car and killed in East Finchley last night

The accident took place near the Five Bells pub, in East End Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A three-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in East Finchley last night.

The toddler was hit by a Toyota Rav4 in East End Road, near the Five Bells pub, shortly after 7pm.

Police, paramedics and the London Air Ambulance were called following reports of a collision between a car and a small child.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene, and has not been arrested.

The road was closed for hours between Church Lane and the East Finchley High Road, diverting traffic and buses.

Police officers are now investigating the collision, and they are keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage or witnessed the incident first hand.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 7373 of May 22.