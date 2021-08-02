Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Motorcyclist in 'life-threatening' condition after collision with a car in Maida Vale

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 7:22 AM August 2, 2021   
Police seized a gun and ammunition in St John's Wood Picture: Met Police

Police seized a gun and ammunition in St John's Wood Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

A motorcyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital following a collision with a car in Maida Vale.

Police and paramedics were called at 8.25pm on Saturday (July 31) to reports of a crash in Maida Vale Road, near to the junction with Elgin Avenue.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition, Scotland Yard said.

 His next of kin has been informed.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

No arrests have been made.

Officers are appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage to come forward.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Safe and secure home' - Camden takes landlord to court over eviction threat
  2. 2 Car driver arrested after crash with van in Camden Town
  3. 3 Arsenal start pre-season with win over Chelsea but dealt blow with Jordan Nobbs injury
  1. 4 Discovering 'rich' poetry of Hampstead Heath on guided tours
  2. 5 Piers Plowright obituary: BBC and Hampstead star dies at 83
  3. 6 Man charged with indecent exposure and voyeurism in West Hampstead
  4. 7 Charitable hospital set to open new £35m wing
  5. 8 Thames Water 'sorry' after Finchley Road diversion sees cars damaged
  6. 9 Anger over Thames Water and Westminster Council's flash floods response
  7. 10 Convicted terrorist sent back to jail after bin lorry breach

People can call the appeal line on 020 8543 5157.

Alternatively call 101 quoting CAD 6343/31Jul.

Maida Vale News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding hits South End Green for the second time in a fortnight on Sunday July 25

Flooding | Video

North London floods return – with South End Green deluged again

Michael Boniface and Sam Volpe

Logo Icon
Haverstock Hill cycle lanes

Opinion

Spoiler: Cycling up Haverstock Hill is hard work

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 19-05-2021 of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. Issue date: Friday July 23, 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur | Opinion

Tottenham squad is slowly taking shape but uncertainty remains

Buez Hadgu

Author Picture Icon
A sketch of the new 'central square' green space now planned for the O2 Centre's redevelopment in Finchley Road

Housing

O2 Centre: Developer says it 'will listen' but still aiming for 1,900 homes

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon