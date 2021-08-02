Published: 7:22 AM August 2, 2021

Police seized a gun and ammunition in St John's Wood Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

A motorcyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital following a collision with a car in Maida Vale.

Police and paramedics were called at 8.25pm on Saturday (July 31) to reports of a crash in Maida Vale Road, near to the junction with Elgin Avenue.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition, Scotland Yard said.

His next of kin has been informed.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

No arrests have been made.

Officers are appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage to come forward.

People can call the appeal line on 020 8543 5157.

Alternatively call 101 quoting CAD 6343/31Jul.