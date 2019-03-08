Search

Highgate CPZ: Council announces further delay for parking restrictions decision

PUBLISHED: 13:43 30 August 2019

Elspeth Clements and Michael Hammerson stand next to a sign with Highgate's current parking hours. Picture: Polly Hancock

Elspeth Clements and Michael Hammerson stand next to a sign with Highgate's current parking hours. Picture: Polly Hancock

Camden Council's decision on whether to introduce tougher parking measures in Highgate has been delayed again.

Highgate High Street looking south. Picture: Polly HancockHighgate High Street looking south. Picture: Polly Hancock

In July the council told this newspaper that it planned to make a final call on the controversial changes to the CA-U CPZ by the end of August. Now the council says that the number of responses to the consultation means it needs another month to decide.

The proposed regulations were the subject of a bitter dispute between the council, residents and businesses on Highgate High Street earlier this year.

A fractious meeting of more than 160 people at the Gatehouse Theatre in North Road saw the plans to extend restrictions from 8.30am to 6pm on weekdays come under fire.

Currently drivers only need to buy tickets between 10am and midday. A consultation found in favour of keeping the rules as they are by a wafer thin margin.

The plans were initially supposed to come into force from April, but a decision is yet to be announced.

A spokesperson for the council said: "We are conscious that we want to make sure we carefully analyse all the responses we have received. In this instance, there are a significant number of complex and specific views of a differing nature within this single Controlled Parking Zone.

"We want to ensure we take the full range into account as part of the decision making process and be included in the decision report for the Director to consider.

"We are working hard to complete this as soon as possible this September."

