Jester Festival hopes to cut down on plastic at this weekend's event

Jester Festival on Fortune Green Saturday 1st July 2017. Dancers from the West Hampstead School of Dance Archant

The Jester Festival is hoping to cut down on single-use plastic used at this year's event, for its 47th outing.

The two day fair in Fortune Green this weekend will feature all the usual stalls and games that has made the festival so popular for decades, including live music and dance performances.

This year's drive to cut down on plastic has been backed by Plastic Free West Hampstead.Cllr Flick Rea, who is one of the organisers, said: "It's not as big as Glastonbury, but I think David Attenborough would like it. We've got to start somewhere, and it's us doing our tiny bit to help the planet."

The music will and dance will take place from midday to 6pm. There will also be face painting, a bouncy castle and a magician for children to enjoy.

The Lib Dem group leader on Camden Council said: "It's like a village fete out of Midsommer Murders, but without the murder. It's local people coming together.

"I've got my daughter and grandchildren coming along as they always do, I'm really looking forward to it."