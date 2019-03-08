Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jester Festival hopes to cut down on plastic at this weekend's event

PUBLISHED: 15:24 05 July 2019

Jester Festival on Fortune Green Saturday 1st July 2017. Dancers from the West Hampstead School of Dance

Jester Festival on Fortune Green Saturday 1st July 2017. Dancers from the West Hampstead School of Dance

Archant

The Jester Festival is hoping to cut down on single-use plastic used at this year's event, for its 47th outing.

The two day fair in Fortune Green this weekend will feature all the usual stalls and games that has made the festival so popular for decades, including live music and dance performances.

This year's drive to cut down on plastic has been backed by Plastic Free West Hampstead.Cllr Flick Rea, who is one of the organisers, said: "It's not as big as Glastonbury, but I think David Attenborough would like it. We've got to start somewhere, and it's us doing our tiny bit to help the planet."

You may also want to watch:

The music will and dance will take place from midday to 6pm. There will also be face painting, a bouncy castle and a magician for children to enjoy.

The Lib Dem group leader on Camden Council said: "It's like a village fete out of Midsommer Murders, but without the murder. It's local people coming together.

"I've got my daughter and grandchildren coming along as they always do, I'm really looking forward to it."

Most Read

Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park

Stevie Wonder plays BST British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 6

Educational partner being sought to keep Hampstead private school afloat

The upper school's main building in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

Motorcyclist who died in Holloway Road crash named as Muswell Hill man Simon Palmer

The scene in Holloway Road. Picture: @McWoodchuck

Most Read

Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park

Stevie Wonder plays BST British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 6

Educational partner being sought to keep Hampstead private school afloat

The upper school's main building in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

Motorcyclist who died in Holloway Road crash named as Muswell Hill man Simon Palmer

The scene in Holloway Road. Picture: @McWoodchuck

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham ace Foyth ready for clash with Chile

Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth reacts after the final whistle of the Champions League round of 16, first leg match against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Wingate add friendly with Aldershot to schedule

General view looking towards the main stand at Wingate & Finchley's Maurice Rebak Stadium (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal Women’s star Carter wants quadruple as she calls Gunners ‘one of the best teams in the world’

Arsenal's Danielle Carter. Picture: John Walton/PA

Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Naomi was run over near the junction of Ashbrook Road and St John's Way. Picture: Google

North London to welcome back full strength team for game against MTSSC

Omkar Hushing of North London takes a wicket and celebrates during North London CC vs Southgate CC. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists