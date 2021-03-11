Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Annemount School pupils thank NHS heroes with letters and cake

Hannah Simpson

Published: 7:40 AM March 11, 2021   
Ezra Gee, 7, wanted to thank his local NHS heroes.

Ezra Gee, 7, wanted to thank his local NHS heroes. - Credit: Annemount School

Children from Annemount School in Hampstead Garden Suburb sent thank you letters and baked cakes for staff at the Royal Free Hospital to recognise their tireless efforts during the pandemic. 

Pupils were invited by the Royal Free Charity to send messages of support to staff workers, and they enthusiastically took to the task. 

Headteacher Geraldine Maidment said: “It has been heart-warming to know that our letters reached the heroes they were intended for.” 

The Holne Chase school also decided to launch an initiative to rename the days of the week to lift the children’s spirits during lockdown. These included Marvellous Monday, Terrific Tuesday, Wonderful Wednesday, Thankful Thursday and Fantastic Friday. 

Winston Rautu sent a letter and some home-made cakes to NHS staff as a thank you. 

Winston Rautu sent a letter and some home-made cakes to NHS staff as a thank you. - Credit: Annemount School

Ms Maidment said: “The letter-writing project became one of our Thankful Thursday initiatives. 

“Instilling the gratitude attitude is so much a part of our ethos.” 

Children at the school were inspired by the task and some even took it upon themselves to take the challenge further. 

Clara Chapman, seven, decided to organise a food collection for the Finchley Foodbank and sent her head teacher a letter requesting the school give a donation.  

Clara Chapman with some of the food she helped organise to deliver to the FInchley Food Bank.

Clara Chapman with some of the food she helped organise to deliver to the FInchley Food Bank. - Credit: Annemount School

Her letter read: “I would like it if the school could give a donation for the food bank. 

“I think that because of coronavirus there will be more people than ever and I really want to help out.  

“I hope you say yes.” 

Clara said: “I really want to help out people who may not have the money to pay for all their bills and for food.  

“I think it means they don’t have to worry about not having enough food for their family.” 

Clara Chapman wrote to her headteacher to ask her school to fundraise for the Finchley Food Bank.

Clara Chapman wrote to her headteacher to ask her school to fundraise for the Finchley Food Bank. - Credit: Annemount School

Winston Rautu, six, baked a blueberry and chocolate cake for Royal Free Hospital staff. 

He said: “I heard from my neighbour that doctors and nurses were working very hard, and I wanted to give them power.” 

Pupil Ezra Gee, seven, wrote to his local GP surgery to thank staff for their hard work. 

He said: “I wrote a letter to my local doctor’s surgery to say thank you to all of the doctors, nurses and staff for looking after everybody during the corona crisis.  

“They are so brave and kind.” 

Ezra received a response from the Highgate Group Practice which read: "All our staff read your letter and all of our amazing team felt inspired by it."

