'Cinema and tennis among the Heath celebrations still to come'

Opinion

Published: 4:45 PM July 6, 2021

I’m delighted that the 150th anniversary celebrations to mark the passing of the Hampstead Heath Act got off to a great start with the installation of an outdoor exhibition at East Heath, near the entrance to Hampstead Heath Overground Station. The monoliths explore the history of the Heath, from its protection and expansion, to conservation, swimming and sporting activities.

On Sunday, June 27, Heath Hands held a Community Fun Day with music and activities for all ages around the Parliament Hill Bandstand. We also enjoyed a fantastic kite flying display (on the aptly named Kite Hill) organised by the Heath & Hampstead Society.

On Tuesday, June 29 (the date of the passing of the Hampstead Heath Act in 1871) we held a community picnic, providing an opportunity for people to venture to their favourite spot on the Heath, enjoy a picnic and reflect on how special the Heath is.

Anne Fairweather says the Health has provided a lifeline for some people during lockdown. - Credit: Archant

I loved being part of these events, and the atmosphere on the Heath has been wonderful. Most importantly, we have been able to manage these events within Covid-19 guidelines to ensure everyone remains safe whilst enjoying the Heath.

There are still many other activities to come, such as a celebration of tennis on Sunday, July 11 at Parliament Hill. This will be an opportunity for people to come and give tennis a shot and perhaps find an activity they love. Posters with further details on this will be displayed around Parliament Hill.

We also have an outdoor cinema on the Heath in September with a special screening to celebrate the 150th anniversary – more details, including how to get tickets, will follow and will be advertised on our website and social media feeds.

The #Heath150 celebrations have been a great opportunity to reflect on how important the Heath is to so many of us and to appreciate its history. It’s also a reminder of the need to continue to care for the Heath for future generations to enjoy. I do hope you will have the chance to join the celebrations over the coming months.

The #Heath150 Exhibition is on display at East Heath until Sunday, August 8, no booking is required. Find out more about the #Heath150 anniversary programme at cityoflondon.gov.uk/hampsteadheath

Anne Fairweather is chair of the City of London Corporation's Hampstead Heath Management Committee