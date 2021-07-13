Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Opinion

'The potential for further lockdown still exists'

Logo Icon

Anne Clarke AM, Barnet and Camden

Published: 2:45 PM July 13, 2021   
A member of the public wears a face mask. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A member of the public wears a face mask - Credit: PA Images

A rigid adherence to setting dates, regardless of data, is dangerous, dogmatic and in all likelihood disastrous.

Pressure from restless government backbenchers and right-wing populists seems to move this government towards recklessness. The reality is that after billions spent on a failed test and trace system, billions spent on defective PPE and ethically questionable contracts handed out, any serious examination of the government’s response to this crisis will be harsh. 

Anne Clarke, Labour Party London Assembly candidate for Barnet and Camden

Anne Clarke, Labour Party London Assembly candidate for Barnet and Camden - Credit: Anne Clarke/Labour

Even with the vaccine programme making good progress, there are still risks from Covid. We have already seen several mutations travel to this country, and there is always a risk that those who have been fully vaccinated can still transmit the virus to those who have not. The latest data even shows that a small number of people who have been double-jabbed have caught the virus. 

Covid will not be fully over until the whole world has been vaccinated. This could be several years away. It is not sensible to keep giving a false hope that things will return to “normal” any time soon. Whatever Mr Javid says, the potential for further lockdown still exists as a means of controlling high infections rates. Given the present data trends, I fear this is possibility may become an inevitability.  

If the government want the economy to recover, they need to stay focussed on controlling the infection. 130,000 people have already died, and many more are suffering from Long Covid. We must do everything we can to stop the spread of further infection. 

You may also want to watch:

Anne Clarke (Lab) is the London Assembly member for Barnet and Camden.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
  2. 2 'Wartime spirit' as residents save shops from flash floods
  3. 3 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
  1. 4 Heathside trial: Hampstead headteacher deceived parents, judge finds
  2. 5 Muswell Hill violinist begins charity walk for 101st birthday
  3. 6 In-depth: Boris Johnson's Covid 'freedom day' speech
  4. 7 Arsenal and England star Saka has the heart of a lion
  5. 8 Nine most gruesome and spooky spots in Camden
  6. 9 Heathside Trial: Hampstead high school was 'shambolic', ex-staff tell judge
  7. 10 'Furious' residents oppose council housing plans in Crouch End
Lockdown Easing
Greater London Authority
Camden News
Barnet News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Richard Olszewski. Picture: Camden Council

Camden Council

Covid-19 could cost Camden Council £50m, report warns

Charles Thomson

person
The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out continues, but cases in north London continue to rise again

Coronavirus

Covid-19 third wave in north London: Vaccines, cases and hospital impact

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Predictions are in for the final of Euro 2020

Euro 2020 | Opinion

Euro 2020 final: The news team's predictions for England v Italy

Archant reporters

Logo Icon
Signing documents - Unclaimed estates

Personal Finance | Special Report

Time running out for long-lost relatives to claim forgotten fortunes

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus