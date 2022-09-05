Mounting energy bills are plunging community facilities and businesses into the red

Opinion

The cost-of-living crisis is impacting households all over London - but it is not just in the home that it is being felt.

The long-lasting implications of government inaction and failure to face up to the energy crisis could have catastrophic consequences across society.

Regulator Ofgem announced the energy price cap will rise from £1,971 to £3,549 from October 1 for households - an 80 per cent increase. But businesses, which do not have a cap on energy bills, are at the mercy of the wholesale market. Some have reported energy costs soaring 300-400 pc, while they pay 20pc VAT on their bills.

The double whammy of rising costs and falling income has hit swathes of community facilities and businesses hard. Now mounting energy bills are plunging them into the red. Owners face a stark choice to either shut down or face bankruptcy, unless support comes soon.

Schools, colleges and nurseries are struggling to afford to keep the lights on, let alone the heating to keep children and staff warm as temperatures dip. Theatres and music venues can’t pay to light the stage whilst their customers have less spending cash.

Anne Clarke, London Assembly member for Barnet and Camden, wants a cap put on energy prices for businesses - Credit: Anne Clarke/Labour

It may be the final nail in the coffin for the capital’s beleaguered high streets. Inevitably small businesses will be the first to go. One study revealed 70pc of pubs say they may have to close by Christmas.

And it is taking its toll on shops, cafes, restaurants, factories, libraries, leisure centres, swimming pools, cinemas, galleries and museums.

These businesses and institutions are integral to London. They drive tourism and our economy and play such an important role in our lives. Once a shining light for shopping, sports and the arts, the cost of living has the potential to wipe out our high streets and cultural institutions. Locally, livelihoods are being stripped away and safety nets ripped to shreds as communities lose vital resources.

Ministers were reportedly warned in November 2021, before the invasion of Ukraine, that high street shops, restaurants, factories and offices could have to slow down or stop operating completely due to soaring energy costs.

We are told ‘we are all in this together’ – but that is not true. Energy and gas firms have pocketed record profits while Londoners are being pushed into a period of poverty.

The government must put a cap on energy prices for businesses and reduce VAT and business rates so they can be brought back from the edge, as well as providing immediate support for households to prevent the poorest going cold and hungry this winter.

Our cultural institutions have survived wars, fires and plague. It is our responsibility to ensure that they do not fall to rising energy bills.

This cannot wait, we need action now.

Anne Clarke is London Assembly member for Barnet and Camden.