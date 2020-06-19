90-year-old Hampstead couple continue charity walks to raise £1m for animal charity, ‘come rain or more rain’

Come wind, rain or thunderstorm, Hampstead nonagenarians Angela and Martin Humphery are into their second month walking on the Heath for animal rights.

The couple, both in their 90s and well-known for supporting charitable causes in Hampstead Village, have been walking a three-mile circuit in aid of charity Born Free’s fight against “wet” animal markets in China.

They’ve now raised more than £13,000, and have the backing of an investment company who have pledged a further £10,000.

Last month Ricky Gervais told this newspaper he was backing Angela and Martin, while with just over two weeks left walking, Angela told this newspaper she was desperate to raise as much as possible.

She said: “We said we’d walk daily for 2 months – rain or shine! And today it was rain, rain and more rain.”

Martin is a former chair of the Heath and Hampstead Society, and he underwent open-heart surgery just last year.

To support Angela and Martin, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/goingbats