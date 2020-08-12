Search

Editor’s comment: Let’s talk about planning

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 August 2020

Editor André Langlois invites readers to join in a chat about planning.

Planning is perhaps one of the things that unites us as a country - and it is certainly one of the things that divides us.

I worked on newspapers in Surrey and Devon before coming here. They’re very distinct areas and certainly very different to north London, but one thing they share is lively disputes over planning.

Every government claims to be committed to solving the housing crisis and ensuring developers deliver on affordable housing.

Robert Jenrick - who seems to have survived a remarkable political storm - last week announced the latest planning white paper/“solution”/“dog’s dinner”/“developers’ charter”*.

As ever, lots of claims are being made about what these reforms could achieve (improved consultation, “zero-carbon ready” homes, better design, protected green spaces etc).

The consultation runs until late October (see right) and I’m sure it will attract a deluge of responses.

• We’d like to hear what people think of the proposals - and the current situation - so we’re hosting an online video chat on the subject for anyone who has an interest, or an opinion.

To join the conversation on Zoom at 5.30pm on Monday, August 24, simply send an email to sam.volpe@archant.co.uk and we’ll send you a link on the day.

It will be a free and open discussion, so whether you’re a planning expert, a developer, a councillor, an architect, a housing campaigner or simply a resident who wants to listen in, please join us for what is sure to be a lively event.

(*delete according to preference)

