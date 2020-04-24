Search

Andre Bent murder: Hornsey quartet jailed over violence which saw man dead outside of MoStack concert in Kent

PUBLISHED: 16:24 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 24 April 2020

Undated family handout file photo of Andre Bent, who was fatally stabbed after a nightclub rap gig in August last year, as a group of men have been jailed for their part in the

Undated family handout file photo of Andre Bent, who was fatally stabbed after a nightclub rap gig in August last year, as a group of men have been jailed for their part in the "chaotic, fast moving and dangerous" brawl after a grime concert left him dead. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 24, 2020. The defendants, who had previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder, were sentenced by remote link at Reading Crown Court. See PA story COURTS Andre. Photo credit should read: Kent Police/PA Wire

A group of men – including four from Hornsey – have been jailed for their part in a “chaotic, fast moving and dangerous” brawl after a grime concert which left one man dead.

Undated handout file photo issued by Kent Police of Vasilios Ofogeli, 17, of Hornsey, north London, who was found guilty of murder when he used a machete to kill Andre Bent amid violent scenes in Maidstone, Kent, in August last year. Ofogeli, along with a group of men, have all been jailed for their part in the Undated handout file photo issued by Kent Police of Vasilios Ofogeli, 17, of Hornsey, north London, who was found guilty of murder when he used a machete to kill Andre Bent amid violent scenes in Maidstone, Kent, in August last year. Ofogeli, along with a group of men, have all been jailed for their part in the "chaotic, fast moving and dangerous" brawl. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 24, 2020. See PA story COURTS Andre. Photo credit should read: Kent Police/PA Wire

The defendants, who had previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder, were sentenced by remote link at Reading Crown Court.

Vasilios Ofogeli, 17, also of Hornsey, used a machete to kill Andre Bent amid violent scenes in Maidstone, Kent, in August last year. He can be named after reporting restrictions were lifted.

He was found guilty of murder at a Maidstone Crown Court trial in March, and will be sentenced himself on May 20.

Violent scenes erupted into the streets after grime artist MoStack performed at the Gallery nightclub in Maidstone on August 25, during a warm August Bank Holiday.

A fight broke out among various people who had left the club, who were shown on CCTV to be punching, kicking and hitting each other with belts.

Victims were targeted and kicked while on the ground.

Mrs Justice Cutts told the defendants: “The scene outside the nightclub was chaotic, fast moving and dangerous. The level of violence and the number of people involved was extremely frightening for those who were present.

“Worse still, one of your number, Vasilios Ofogeli, armed himself with a large knife and murdered one man, attempted to murder two others and wounded yet another with intent to cause him serious bodily harm.”

The judge told the defendants they had taken part in “widespread and large-scale acts of violence” in an incident which led to serious physical injury, fear and distress.

Ryan Lowe-White, 22, Nathaniel Small, 22, Darien Thompson-Cox, 21 and Mohamed Gelani, 24, all of Hornsey, were all jailed, as were Reho Lawrnece, 29, of Watford and Yusuf Aweys, 20, of New Southgate.

Lowe-White will serve 20 months behind bars, with Small set for a two-year stint, Thompson-Cox facing 26 months, Gelani 21 months, and Lawrence and Aweys 23 months each.

The judge told Gelani: “You were working for the NHS as a ward host at St Bartholomew’s Hospital caring for patients’ non-medical needs. It goes without saying that if you were not in prison for serious offending, you would be much-needed there.”

Drive 24