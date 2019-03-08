Search

Andre Bent fatal stabbing: Hornsey teenager charged with murder and 3 counts of attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 11:43 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 02 September 2019

Andre Bent, 21, (right) was killed in Maidstone. Picture: Kent Police / family handout

Andre Bent, 21, (right) was killed in Maidstone. Picture: Kent Police / family handout

A Hornsey teenager has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of Andre Bent in Maidstone, Kent.

The boy, a 16-year-old who cannot be named due to his age, was arrested on Sunday September 1, and has since been charged with Mr Bent's murder, the attempted murder of three others, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Bent, 21, from Lambeth, died in the early hours of August 25 after suffering "injuries consistent with being stabbed" during an altercation in the town's High Street.

That morning, four men, all also from Hornsey, were arrested. The quartet - Mohamed Gelani, 23, of Newland Road, Abdi Aweys, 19, of Lightfoot Road, Darien Thompson-Cox, 21, of Raleigh Road, and Nathaniel Small, 22, of Boyton Road - have all been charged with violent disorder and remanded in custody until a plea hearing on September 24.

Another man, arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and perverting the course of justice, was bailed until September 23.

The unnamed teenager facing the murder and attempted murder charges will appear at Medway Magistrates' Court today (Monday).

