Amnesty Christmas campaign supporting victims of human rights abuses

Published: 5:17 PM December 2, 2020 Updated: 11:07 AM December 9, 2020

The simple and jovial act of sending a Christmas card once again takes on deeper meaning for many residents of north London this year.

On November 28, the Hornsey and Wood Green Group of Amnesty International launched its annual Write for Rights 2020 campaign.

Members of the community are asked to write Christmas messages of support to 10 victims of human rights abuse chosen by Amnesty International.

Jane Bywaters, a member of the group since the late 1970s, said: “Every group does different things, different sorts of fundraising, but this is a nationwide thing that focusses on the same 10 people.

“It’s a big lot of attention to be paid to them – to draw the authorities attention to a case that might be forgotten.”

The campaign runs throughout December and you can find details at https://www.amnesty.org/en/get-involved/write-for-rights/ or request a booklet by emailing the Hornsey and Wood Green Group of Amnesty International at hornseywoodgreenai@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Haringey councillors tell Home Office to cancel deportation flight