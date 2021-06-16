Amazon Fresh convenience 'store without tills' opens in Chalk Farm
- Credit: Amazon
Amazon opened a shop without tills in Chalk Farm on Wednesday – where customers can walk straight out after collecting their groceries.
To get into the Amazon Fresh convenience store – based at the former Evans Cycles in Chalk Farm Road – customers need to use the company’s app to scan a QR code. Before shopping, customers will type in items they are looking to buy. And goods are then added to a virtual receipt as “just walk out” technology automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to the shelves, and keeps track of them in a “virtual basket”.
Once shoppers have picked up their order from the aisles, they walk out and a receipt is sent via email, with a charge issued to the customer’s Amazon account.
The shop, which reduces face-to-face interaction, will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 11pm.
The convenience store is Amazon’s fifth in the UK, with others in Wembley Park, Ealing, Canary Wharf and White City.
The checkout-free shop uses the same types of technologies in self-driving cars – computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning.
