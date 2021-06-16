Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Amazon Fresh convenience 'store without tills' opens in Chalk Farm

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:12 PM June 16, 2021   
Amazon Fresh has opened in the former Evans Cycles site in Chalk Farm

Amazon Fresh has opened in the former Evans Cycles site in Chalk Farm - Credit: Amazon

Amazon opened a shop without tills in Chalk Farm on Wednesday – where customers can walk straight out after collecting their groceries.  

To get into the Amazon Fresh convenience store – based at the former Evans Cycles in Chalk Farm Road – customers need to use the company’s app to scan a QR code. Before shopping, customers will type in items they are looking to buy. And goods are then added to a virtual receipt as “just walk out” technology automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to the shelves, and keeps track of them in a “virtual basket”.

Once shoppers have picked up their order from the aisles, they walk out and a receipt is sent via email, with a charge issued to the customer’s Amazon account.  

The shop, which reduces face-to-face interaction, will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 11pm.  

The convenience store is Amazon’s fifth in the UK, with others in Wembley Park, Ealing, Canary Wharf and White City.

Entry to the new store is accessed via the Amazon app

Entry to the new store is accessed via the Amazon app - Credit: Amazon

You may also want to watch:

The checkout-free shop uses the same types of technologies in self-driving cars – computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning.  

Inside the new store 

Inside the new store - Credit: Amazon

The Amazon shop will sell general groceries and some hot food

The Amazon shop will sell general groceries and some hot food - Credit: Amazon

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in hospital after stabbing in Crouch End
  2. 2 Cyclist dies after Crouch End car door crash, police appeal for witnesses
  3. 3 Wounded Crouch End pensioner 'shaken up' after zebra crossing collision
  1. 4 Jimmy C obituary: Crouch End blues musician who 'brought so much love'
  2. 5 Camden Town Brewery's new Bavarian Beer Hall opens in Kentish Town
  3. 6 Stephen Mangan's first book is a family affair
  4. 7 Estate agent takes on 420km cycling challenge for British Asian Trust
  5. 8 Kenwood concerts moved to August after 'Freedom Day' delay
  6. 9 New headteachers at Harris Academy St John's Wood and Camden School for Girls
  7. 10 Covid-19 Delta variant cases rising in north London
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Planet Tiny toddlers outside the Priory Road nursery with staff and local residents

Housing

Neighbours fight plan for 'out of character' flats above nursery

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Leonie Beatrice Gutmann, 36

Missing People

Missing: Highgate woman known to frequent Camden and Islington areas

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish, 30, worked in investigating child abuse and community support

Women's Safety

Police officer guilty of spying on woman in the shower

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The Ham&High went to the Parkland Walk to count the number of trees recently felled

Environment

How many trees have been felled in the Parkland Walk?

Joey Grostern

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus