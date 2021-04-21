Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ally Pally roof gets a lick of paint

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 11:47 AM April 21, 2021   
Workers needed harnesses to give the Grade II listed landmark it's first lick of paint in 40 years

Workers needed harnesses to give the Grade II listed landmark it's first lick of paint in 40 years - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Many of us turned to a spot of home decoration during lockdown, but when you're painting a major landmark you need some specialist equipment.

Workers in harnesses had to let themselves down Ally Pally's glass roof to carry out the maintenance work

Workers in harnesses had to let themselves down Ally Pally's glass roof to carry out the maintenance work - Credit: Lloyd Winters

For their extreme decorating task at Alexandra Palace, the specialist workers strapped on climbing harnesses to belay down the Grade II listed building's glass roof and dangle from the vast rooftop structure.

The works were the first time the roof of the Muswell Hill landmark had been painted in 40 years

The works were the first time the roof of the Muswell Hill landmark had been painted in more than 40 years. - Credit: Lloyd Winters

And they couldn't afford to get distracted by the stunning view as they gave the Muswell Hill landmark it's first lick of paint in more than 40 years.

A worker on the roof of the Grade II listed Alexandra Palace

A worker on the roof of the Grade II listed Alexandra Palace - Credit: Lloyd Winters

The maintenance work was carried out this week as the Palace prepares to once again host live events. In the meantime, the Drive-in film club and spacious outdoor beer terrace in the park can be booked at https://www.alexandrapalace.com/





Muswell Hill News

