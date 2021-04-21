Ally Pally roof gets a lick of paint
- Credit: Lloyd Winters
Many of us turned to a spot of home decoration during lockdown, but when you're painting a major landmark you need some specialist equipment.
For their extreme decorating task at Alexandra Palace, the specialist workers strapped on climbing harnesses to belay down the Grade II listed building's glass roof and dangle from the vast rooftop structure.
And they couldn't afford to get distracted by the stunning view as they gave the Muswell Hill landmark it's first lick of paint in more than 40 years.
The maintenance work was carried out this week as the Palace prepares to once again host live events. In the meantime, the Drive-in film club and spacious outdoor beer terrace in the park can be booked at https://www.alexandrapalace.com/