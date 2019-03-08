Drama at Alexandra Palace? Talk to be held discussing the tumultous history of Ally Pally's theatre

Restoration of the Victorian Theatre at Alexandra Palace Archant

Fascinated by the tumultous history of Alexandra Palace's theatre?

On Thursday October 17, the chair of the Friends of the Ally Pally Theatre Nigel Willmott is giving a free talk detailing some of the more unlikely tales to be found in the recently-restored theatre's murky past.

Held by the Muswell Hill and Fortis Green Association (MHFGA), the talk will see former journalist Nigel - who wrote book Drama at the Palace - will chat for an evening about the historic space.

A MHFGA spokesperson said: "We are excited that Nigel will be joining us to talk about the history of the Theatre and to answer any questions you have on its past and its future. As ever, our talks are free of charge and open to everyone."

Some-time Haringey councillor, Nigel worked as letters editor for national newspaper the Guardian, and chaired the Alexandra Palace and Park charitable trust's board for six years.

The talk will take place at 7.30pm, at Muswell Hill Methodist Church, 28 Pages Lane, N10 1PP.