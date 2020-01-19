Search

Ally Pally bus crash: Man in hospital after collision with shuttle bus close to Alexandra Palace

PUBLISHED: 15:48 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 19 January 2020

A man was hit by a bus in Alexandra Palace Way. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a shuttle bus near to Alexandra Palace on Sunday morning.

The pedestrian, of whom no details have yet been released, was in Alexandra Palace Way which runs up to Ally Pally through Alexandra Park at 9.57am.

At this stage the extent of the man's injuries remains unclear.

The police and London Ambulance attended and a Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "Police were called at 09:57hrs on Sunday, 19 January to Alexandra Palace Way, N22, following reports of a collision involving a bus and a male pedestrian.

"Officers attended. The pedestrian has been taken to hospital. We await an assessment of his condition."

No arrests have been made and it is understood that the driver of the shuttle bus stopped at the scene.

This weekend sees the annual London Model Engineering Exhibition at Ally Pally, along with the conclusion of the UK Masters snooker tournament.

Did you see what happened? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

