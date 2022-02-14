Gallery
True love: Valentine's walkies with All Dogs Matter
Published: 3:32 PM February 14, 2022
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Highgate charity All Dogs Matter held a fundraising walk on Sunday.
Pets and their beloved owners gathered at the Garden Gate pub in South End Green before taking to Hampstead Heath.
There were prizes for the best-dressed dogs and stalls for owners to explore.
The charity works in partnership with individuals and organisations to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome dogs in need.
To find out more, visit alldogsmatter.co.uk