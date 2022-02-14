Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
True love: Valentine's walkies with All Dogs Matter

André Langlois

Published: 3:32 PM February 14, 2022
Keith Chilvers and Hunter - Credit: Polly Hancock

Keith Chilvers and Hunter - Credit: Polly Hancock

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Highgate charity All Dogs Matter held a fundraising walk on Sunday.

Pets and their beloved owners gathered at the Garden Gate pub in South End Green before taking to Hampstead Heath.

There were prizes for the best-dressed dogs and stalls for owners to explore. 

The charity works in partnership with individuals and organisations to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome dogs in need.

To find out more, visit alldogsmatter.co.uk

Luna with Lucky, dressed as Cupid - Credit: Polly Hancock

Luna with Lucky, dressed as Cupid - Credit: Polly Hancock

ADM Founder Ira Moss with Jo Amit from Hownd vegan pet care, with Ira's French bulldog Mimi - Credit: Polly Hancock

ADM Founder Ira Moss with Jo Amit from Hownd vegan pet care, with Ira’s French bulldog Mimi - Credit: Polly Hancock

Elvis the miniature poodle - Credit: Polly Hancock

Elvis the miniature poodle - Credit: Polly Hancock

Simon Shaffron and Holly - Credit: Polly Hancock

Simon Shaffron and Holly - Credit: Polly Hancock

All Dogs Matter's fundraising walk on Hampstead Heath - Credit: Polly Hancock

All Dogs Matter's fundraising walk on Hampstead Heath - Credit: Polly Hancock

Digby and Dee Dee - Credit: Polly Hancock

Digby and Dee Dee - Credit: Polly Hancock

All Dogs Matter supporters - Credit: Polly Hancock

All Dogs Matter supporters - Credit: Polly Hancock


