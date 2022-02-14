True love: Valentine's walkies with All Dogs Matter

Gallery

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Highgate charity All Dogs Matter held a fundraising walk on Sunday.

Pets and their beloved owners gathered at the Garden Gate pub in South End Green before taking to Hampstead Heath.

There were prizes for the best-dressed dogs and stalls for owners to explore.

The charity works in partnership with individuals and organisations to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome dogs in need.

To find out more, visit alldogsmatter.co.uk

Luna with Lucky, dressed as Cupid - Credit: Polly Hancock

ADM Founder Ira Moss with Jo Amit from Hownd vegan pet care, with Ira’s French bulldog Mimi - Credit: Polly Hancock

Elvis the miniature poodle - Credit: Polly Hancock

Simon Shaffron and Holly - Credit: Polly Hancock

All Dogs Matter's fundraising walk on Hampstead Heath - Credit: Polly Hancock

Digby and Dee Dee - Credit: Polly Hancock

All Dogs Matter supporters - Credit: Polly Hancock



