All Dogs Matter's 'mindful' Hampstead Bark Off raises £4,500

Lola came to All Dogs Matter in a 'bad way' with cropped ears and having been used to be bred from - Credit: Paul Abrahams

The annual Hampstead Bark Off went ahead at the weekend, raising more than £4,500 for charity.

All Dogs Matter, a rescue and rehoming charity, held the event on Sunday (September 11) as the country mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II three days earlier.

Organiser Laura Hedges said: "We had a really good day but obviously we were very mindful of the Queen's passing and held a minute's silence at the start of the event to pay tribute to her."

Gail Porter was one of the judges at the annual Great Hampstead Bark Off - Credit: Paul Abrahams

Among the judges were actor Peter Egan, TV personality Gail Porter and vet Marc Abraham OBE who oversaw six categories which the pooches could enter.

Charley the sweet Yorkshire Terrier at the Great Hampstead Bark Off 2022 - Credit: Paul Abrahams

Many of the dogs have found happy homes through the charity including Yorkshire Terrier Charley and greyhound Twiglet.

Twiglet, a female greyhound, in her element at the annual Hampstead Bark Off - Credit: Paul Abrahams

Speaking about one of the dogs which which the charity is looking to find a home for, Laura said: "Lola came to us in a really bad way.

"She had been bred from, had multiple litters, and cropped ears. She'd been dropped off and we took her in so it was great that she won one of the prizes at the event."

Dogs play at the annual Great Hampstead Bark Off - Credit: Paul Abrahams



