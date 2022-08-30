Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
'Dog welfare crisis': Charity's warning amid cost-of-living pressures

André Langlois

Published: 8:48 AM August 30, 2022
Founder Ira Moss with Charley, a Yorkshire Terrier, an All Dogs Matter rescue

Founder Ira Moss with Charley, a Yorkshire Terrier, an All Dogs Matter rescue - Credit: All Dogs Matter

A Highgate dog rescue and rehoming charity fears the UK is now in a dog welfare crisis caused by a rise in pet ownership rates and cost-of-living pressures.

All Dogs Matter has taken in nearly 300 dogs so far in 2022 – a 75% increase on the same time last year.

With its intake increasing, the charity has seen a 40% rise in vets bills since 2021. 

Ira Moss, general manager and founder of All Dogs Matter, said: “We have been inundated with calls and emails from people desperate for our help to rehome their dogs, many bought in lockdown and now suffering from medical or behavioural issues.

"It’s reached a point where we are having to turn dogs away as we’re at full capacity, a situation we never want to be in.

“Sadly, we’ve also seen a huge drop in applications for our rescue dogs which has severely reduced our capacity to help more dogs. Alongside our rapidly rising vets bills it’s a perfect storm.”

Ziva was abandoned after having had multiple litters and is being cared for by All Dogs Matter

Ziva, a five-year-old bulldog cross, was abandoned after having had multiple litters. All Dogs Matter is looking for a home her - Credit: All Dogs Matter

Research by the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH) shows that demand for rescue dogs has declined in the past year, while the number of dogs being abandoned is higher in 2022 than 2021 and 2020. 

Of ADCH member rescues surveyed, 70% reported an influx of dogs with behavioural issues. 

Halita Obineche, executive director of ADCH, said: “There was a huge surge in people getting pets in lockdown and we are dealing with the fallout. Inexperienced owners unable to manage pets with behavioural issues caused by poor training and a lack of socialisation; workers returning to the office; and now the rising cost of living, all combining to create a national animal welfare crisis.

“Our members emerged from lockdown struggling with a lack of funds and a dearth of experienced staff. They are overburdened – both in terms of space and the emotional toll of dealing with an epidemic of dog abandonment.”

Ira said: “We urge people to think carefully about getting a dog. It can be a 15-year-plus commitment that takes time, money and dedication. Getting a dog is just the start of ownership.”

To donate to All Dogs Matter, visit alldogsmatter.co.uk/get-involved/donate/

Cost of Living
Highgate News
East Finchley News
Haringey News

