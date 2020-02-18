Schools raise money and show love for Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation on Valentine's Day

Girls at Channing wore pink for Valentine's Day to raise money for the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation. Picture: AWTF Archant

Pupils at Channing School and St Michael's Primary in Highgate chose to celebrate Valentine's Day this year by pitching in to help a local charity's efforts to feed vulnerable families.

Pupils at St Michael's Primary in Highate collected a huge array of food for the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation. Picture: AWTF Pupils at St Michael's Primary in Highate collected a huge array of food for the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation. Picture: AWTF

In support of the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation (AWTF), set up in memory of 17-year-old Allie Wylie who tragically died in 2010, helps to support families living in poverty in north London and beyond, pupils at Channing wore pink on February 14 while children and parents at St Michael's collected food for families who struggle during school holidays without free school meals.

Allie's mother Lindsey said:"TWe are real grateful to Channing School (where Alexandra was so very happy) and St Michael's for their generosity and kindness. This will go a long way to helping those we support, including the 75 families we feed each week."

Kate Anderson, a sixth former at Channing, said: 'Although many of us did not have the chance to meet Allie, we all hear amazing stories of her being an outstanding pupil and friend. We wear pink every year to honour her memory and raise money for the foundation."