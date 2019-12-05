Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation: Ally Pally ice hockey team turn their kit pink for charity campaign

The Haringey Huskies have turned their kit pink for the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation. Picture: AWTF Archant

The Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation's (AWTF) annual Christmas drive to encourage donations has this year turned the Haringey Huskies pink.

With support from actor Michelle Collins and Dancing on Ice skater Alex Murphy, the charity's Pink the Rink appeal has also been backed by the Alexandra Palace-based Huskies ice hockey team - who have died their kit bright pink in the charity's honour.

Set up by Lindsey Wylie nine years ago in memory of her daughter Alexandra who died of a rare form of cancer, the AWTF provides food to the foodbank run from the Ringcross Community Centre in Holloway.

Lindsey said: "In many ways, it gets harder to cope as the years pass but we have been so fortunate with the support we've had.

"Allie was a keen skater and the staff and skaters at Alexandra Palace have been determined to keep her memory alive and help with the causes she was passionate about. The Huskies coming on board has been an incredible boost and adds to the touching, happy and fun moments we have at the rink.

"It's impossible to fully express our gratitude for the help in feeding many hungry children and families."

Michelle Collins, who has supported the charity for many years, said: "We are so grateful to this wonderful ice hockey team for their support. At their match on 7th December, they will transform Alexandra Palace ice rink with their Pink the Rink appeal.

"Players and spectators are being asked to bring along a tin of non-perishable food in order to start the festive season in a generous way."

Alex Murphy cheered on the Huskies ice hockey team at their match on November 30. She said: "If you like skating, come and support this amazing team all wearing pink on the 7 December.

"It's great that the figure skating and hockey world are coming together as one for this special cause. The event will feature top performances from some of Allie's friends."

Lee Mercer, general manager of the Huskies said: "AWTF already have a close relationship with the ice rink and, with their passion to help young people and families, the Huskies knew that they were the perfect charity to team up with this season."

To support the Pink the Rink campaign head to Alexandra Palace Ice Rink on Saturday 7 December at 17.30 for a special Huskies match dedicated to AWTF and also featuring ice performances throughout the evening by the talented Ally Pally skaters. Tickets can be purchased on the door or at alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/haringey-huskies-v-peterborough-phantoms/

