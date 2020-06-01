Search

‘Sometimes you have to act’: Alexandra Palace Way to close at night following lockdown spike in ‘dangerous driving’

PUBLISHED: 10:59 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 01 June 2020

From June 2 Alexandra Palace Way will be closed between 8pm-5am. Picture: Alexandra Palace

From June 2 Alexandra Palace Way will be closed between 8pm-5am. Picture: Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace Way will be closed in the evenings from Tuesday (June 2) as the financially troubled Ally Pally warns it will “work out how to pay for it later”.

The road and its parking bays will be closed between 8pm-5am following a “huge increase” in anti-social behaviour, dangerous driving and illegal parking.

The move will cost the palace more than £60,000 and it is already facing a £1m funding gap from the Covid-19 crisis.

Louise Stewart, Alexandra Palace CEO, says the Muswell Hill venue has felt “under siege” at times during lockdown and its resources “overwhelmed”.

In a statement released on May 29, the CEO said: “Our funds are limited and would be better spent on improving the park and palace.

“However it is our job to look after it as best we can and to minimise the impact on our neighbours.

“We feel it is the right thing to do and we will need to work out how we pay for it later.

“They are words I never thought I would say, it’s not the best way to run any organisation.

“But sometimes you just have to act and regrettably we have reached that point.”

The W3 bus will be diverted during evening hours and cars left parked on the road before Tuesday 9am will be towed.

