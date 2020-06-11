Alexandra Palace: 25-tonne ‘onslaught’ of rubbish ‘not acceptable’

Residents from Muswell Hill and beyond have become miffed at the lack of care shown by some park users. Picture: Alexandra Palace Alexandra Palace

Around 25 tonnes of rubbish was dumped in Alexandra Park in May – 20 tonnes more than the same month last year.

Picture: Alexandra Palace Picture: Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, which manages the 196-acre park, said while it was “delighted” the green space was being used an “escape” during lockdown, the huge raft of strewn litter during the sun-soaked spell was “not acceptable”.

Ally Pally CEO Louise Stewart said: “Our park team work non-stop to clear the litter. But no sooner has it been collected than they need to start again.

“It comes at a time when there’s massive financial pressure on the charity, the Trust’s resources are not enough to cope with this onslaught day after day.”

Picture: Alexandra Palace Picture: Alexandra Palace

Aggrieved residents keen to enjoy Alexandra Park without clutter have taken the clear up into their own hands in recent weeks, including EastEnders actor Jessie Wallace.

Louise continued: “One positive is to see the amount of people who care about the impact of litter on the park.

“More and more people are helping out by litter picking themselves, it’s been heart-warming to witness.”

