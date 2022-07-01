Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Ally Pally's first young actors' company to take to the stage

André Langlois

Published: 12:48 PM July 1, 2022
Alexandra Palace has launched The Company

Alexandra Palace has launched The Company - Credit: Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace’s first ever young actors company will put on its inaugural performance in the venue's theatre on Wednesday (July 6).

Rehearsals for Fragments began in April, with the performance set to provide a fast-paced examination of human connection and hope for the future amid the challenges of 21-century London life.

The company – the first of its kind in the history of Alexandra Palace – is made up of 26 actors, all aged 18-24.

It provides an opportunity for the young actors to develop their skills, experience and careers in a professional setting.

Emma Dagnes, Alexandra Park and Palace Charitable Trust CEO, said: “We are delighted to have launched the first ever Alexandra Palace Young Actors Company. Our Theatre opened to great acclaim in 2018 after nearly 90 years of being closed to the public, and since then we’ve hosted a series of iconic performances, from the Earthshot Prize and Ed Sheeran, through to the latest series of Later…with Jools Holland, Mark Gatiss’ Christmas production and a range of eclectic drama and comedy. The Theatre will now become home to this extraordinarily talented collective of young performers and is a significant milestone in Alexandra Palace’s history.”

The director of Fragments, Jolley Gosnold, said: “The first in-house actors company in the 150 years of Alexandra Palace is a special thing – it feels an incredible moment to be part of. We were blown away by the sheer number of applicants wanting to be part of this and to get to this point, on the verge of our first performance after so much hard work is really exciting. I’d encourage anyone with a love of performance and theatre to join us on the July 6. It’s an amazing opportunity to see ​this genuinely talented and creative new Company take to the stage in the magnificent setting of the Alexandra Palace Theatre.”

The Young Actors Company programme will last a year, before inviting new applicants to audition and form the next company. 

For more information and tickets visit www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/fragments/

Alexandra Palace
Crouch End News
Muswell Hill News
Haringey News

