‘This hurts like nothing else so far’: Alexandra Palace fireworks called off due to coronavirus

The annual event usually draws crowds of up to 90,000. Picture: Alexandra Palace/Lloyd Winters Archant

The annual fireworks display at Alexandra Palace has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The yearly event normally draws crowds of up to 90,000 people and is one of the largest displays in the country.

You may also want to watch:

Ally Pally said the decision “wasn’t an easy one” and that it would incur a “serious financial blow” to Muswell Hill’s entertainment space whose income has been hard-hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

The palace’s CEO Louise Stewart said: “Welcoming 90,000 people to the site just can’t happen at the moment. We looked at alternative ways we might be able to host the fireworks, as we have managed to do so successfully with other events over the past few months. Unfortunately, none of these options is financially viable.”

Alexandra Palace has recently reopened some of its facilities including its ice rink and it has hosted Europe’s first-ever drive-in opera.

Louise said, however, that the fireworks cancellation would hurt the palace “like nothing else so far”.